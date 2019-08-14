A new study shows that a diet of flavonoid-rich foods could extend your life

(8/14/19) Australian researchers followed more than 53-thousand danes for 23 years while studying their dietary habits.

Those who eat flavonoid-rich foods regularly, such as apples, were less likely to die from heart disease or cancer.

The protective effect of these foods appeared to be strongest for those at a high risk of chronic diseases from smoking or heavy drinking.

The research says one apple, a cup of tea, and three and a half ounces of both blueberries and broccoli would do the trick.

