Scientists in Denmark say they are one step closer to a Chlamydia vaccine

(8/14/19) Scientists in Denmark say they are one step closer to the first ever Chlamydia vaccine.

Phase one clinical trials show the vaccine is safe, and effectively triggers an immune response.

However, it’s too early to know if that translates into actual protection from the sexually transmitted infection.

Chlamydia is often symptomless, but it can cause serious complications during pregnancy.

