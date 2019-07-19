New study suggests both blood pressure numbers predict a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke

(7/19/19) A new study finds both blood pressure numbers predict a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke.

The findings challenge the long-held belief that only systolic blood pressure, the top number, affects heart health.

Researchers from Kaiser Pemanente looking at 36-million blood pressure readings from over one million people.

They found that while systolic pressure did have a greater impact, both numbers strongly influenced the risk of heart attack or stroke.

