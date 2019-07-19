New study suggests both blood pressure numbers predict a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke

Health and Medical

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7/19/19) A new study finds both blood pressure numbers predict a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke.

The findings challenge the long-held belief that only systolic blood pressure, the top number, affects heart health.

Researchers from Kaiser Pemanente looking at 36-million blood pressure readings from over one million people.

They found that while systolic pressure did have a greater impact, both numbers strongly influenced the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss