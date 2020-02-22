Drug drop box installed at ULM Police Station

MONROE, LA. (02/21/2020)– The University of Louisiana at Monroe College of Pharmacy has partnered with campus police to provide a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs.

A drug drop box can be found in the campus police station located at 3811 Desiard St. You can drop off expired, unused, over-the-counter and prescription medication in pill form. Officials ask that you do not dispose of needles, liquids, creams, or batteries in the box.

“The box is open day and night,” Lt. Jeremy Kent with the University Police Department said. “Come by and drop the hatch, put your medications into it, close the hatch. Once the box is filled then we turn it over to the DEA to discard.”

It’s all part of a response to the Department of Health’s efforts to lower Louisiana’s opioid crisis.