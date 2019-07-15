Boil order issued for Walnut Bayou Water System customers in Madison, Richland, Tensas, East & West Carroll Parishes

(7/15/2019) — The Walnut Bayou Water System says a power outage is causing problems with their water supply system.

As a precaution, they have issued a boil advisory for all customers in the follwing areas:

BOIL ADVISORY



WALNUT BAYOU WATER SYSTEM

PWS ID# 1065004





MADISON

AND PARTS OF EAST AND WEST CARROLL, RICHLAND

AND TENSAS

PARISHES



DATE: JULY 14, 2019



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Due to power outages, Walnut Bayou Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for all customers in the above named areas. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the State Health Department.



It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:



Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)



Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.



Guidelines for food service establishment are attached.



WALNUT BAYOU WATER SYSTEM will rescind this BOIL ADVISORY upon notification from the State Regional Laboratory when samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe.



YOU CAN CALL JULY 17, 2019, AFTER 1:00 P. M. FOR A REPORT. THE NUMBER IS 318-574-2463.







Eran Robinson

JCP Management Inc.

July 3, 2019