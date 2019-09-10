Boil order for Jones McGinty Water System due to water main break

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (9/10/2019) — The Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish is issuing a boil advisory due to a water main break.

The Jones McGinty System experienced a problem with the water due to a water main break for the customers who live on the Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish on Northeast end of Jones Cut Off Rd, Buddy Rogers Rd, Crenshaw Rd, Wilmot Hwy, Bartholomew Dr, Hopkins Hill Rd, Zachary Rd, Shackelford Loop, Ed Kor Jan Rd, Williams Rd, Marvin McKoin Rd, Kilbourne Hwy, Leopold Rd, Buster Ford Rd, Water Tank Rd, Hance Coleman Rd, Doles Rd, Cunningham Rd, Norman Matheny Rd, Armstrong Rd, Doc Mayo Rd, Barthol Rd, McGinty Rd, Dogwood Rd, LA ARK Rd, Mount Joy Rd, Cliff Larrison Rd, Holly Ridge Rd, Zaunbrecher Rd, Damian Rd, Ashley 365, Kimball Rd, Ashley 373.

Because of this problem, the water supplied by our water supply system in this area is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for the customers in the previously mentioned area. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Jones McGinty Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to nother.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Upon notification from the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results. Upon such notification, the Jones McGinty Water System will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found to be safe.