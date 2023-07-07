WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –School board members voted to close Atlanta High School, leaving parents, faculty, and alumni with memories of the school.

When we look at the number of students who projected for the next year, and consequently the amount of revenue we receive, we knew if we did not adjust the number of employees in our other expenses, that we would not have a balanced budget. The more schools you have and the fewer employees you have, the fewer services you’ll have for the students of those schools and if you have fewer schools and more employees and the more services you have Superintendent Al Simmons

Simmons says Atlanta High was the smallest school in the district, so the board chose to close the school to help with the budget.

We value of the community; we value the education you can receive in a smaller community school. There just comes a time where the board decides how you going to allocate your resources for the best operation of the system. Superintendent Al Simmons

He says the students and faculty of the closed school will have other options.

We will make a place for them in our system, just like we will always do. They’ll still receive bus transportation if you’ll have a school to attend and we will serve them in the best way we can which is ultimately why we made this decision. Moving these teachers will just be able to build back better at each of our other schools. Superintendent Al Simmons

Princis Goff graduated from Atlanta High School in 2022; she says this was her family’s school.

My whole family went here so it’s kind of disappointing. It was a lot of memories made here. It really didn’t hit me until I was sitting in the car with my sister who moved here from Winnfield, and we were really like, without Atlanta we wouldn’t have the bond we have. Princis Goff

Although the doors are closed, the love and family will remain.