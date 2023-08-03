West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There hasn’t been a dreadful natural disaster so far this year in Louisiana, but hurricane season is not over yet. Right now is the perfect time for locals to make sure they are protected from any hazards by getting tree inspections.

Hurricane Season starts at the beginning of June, but it’s more prone to see more troublesome winds and hurricanes during August through late October.

Nobody like to be subjected to tree damage, but waiting around to until a storm hits to get inspections can be just as dangerous. Troy Cage of the Cajun Tree Cutters said it’s best to get things looked at before it’s too late.

“Naturally if you have trees that are close to your home and can fall on your home in a major wind event like a hurricane or severe thunderstorm it’s something to really think about. It’s like I tell people, it’s not a matter of if but a matter of when,” said Cage.

Getting the tree inspection early can save a lot of grief and damages because no one knows when a disaster may come calling.