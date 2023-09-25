Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– College football is usually the big hype on Saturday mornings, but in Monroe there’s a different scenery that has started to garner more attention once again. The Louisiana Chosen Sports Foundation Youth League have officially begun their annual fall season.

The league is centered around giving kids from eight years old up to 12 years of age the opportunity to play and learn the game of football alongside their friends. The league also gives people like Vice President of LA Chosen Terrance George the opportunity toto give back to the community in this way to share his love for the game with the kids and also opened doors in his life that he’ll never forget.

“Growing up playing football and sports helped me excel in life and get my degree. This was something that was really big for me to give back to the community because I know it had a great impact in my life,” said George.

Coaches also have big impacts in the league as well and even experience special moments like 10u Winnsboro Saints Head Coach Keontray Anderson dialing up a play in the final moments of their game and on the ensuing play his son catches the game winning touchdown. After speaking with Anderson, he talked about how much it means to him to show the kids how far the game can take them.

“Giving back to the community is one of my goals in and makes me who I am, said Anderson. “Finding the best in those kids is what I enjoy, I enjoy getting the best out of them and making them compete. That’s what we got to do is compete. In all phases of life, we have to compete even when things get hard and that’s what our guys did today.”

The League plays every Saturday through November 18th at Ouachita Junior High School with the championship game being play at the University of Louisiana-Monroe football stadium.

See video above for details on how to volunteer to help.