WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly clear skies and very little chance for rain will be the prevailing conditions. Stronger winds out of the southwest are possible with gusts up to 25-30 mph, sustained winds will range from 5-15 mph. Secure any loose outdoor belongings.

Tomorrow, the breezy conditions are likely to continue, which some may think could provide a bit of relief from the heat, but that’s hardly the case. Daytime highs will likely reside in the upper 90s and potentially lower 100s. That isn’t including the heat index values which could exceed 110 degrees in some areas, for this reason and Excessive Heat Warning has been issued. Mostly clear skies and the chance for rain remains near zero.