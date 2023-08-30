WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight looks like the perfect night to do some stargazing, or rather moon gazing. The super-blue-moon peaks tonight and due to the very minimal cloud cover it will be very easy to spot. Also, lack of cloud cover means there will be very little chance for any sort of rainfall across the area. Winds remain out of the North and slightly breezy at times.

Tomorrow, another picture perfect day for the region. Again, cloud cover will be limited but temperatures will continue to reach average daytime highs, about the mid 90s. Chance for rain is slim to none for the next few days until we get to the weekend.