WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An active day across the region, with showers and storms making their way eastward out of the area.

Tonight, overnight lows will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The temperature may be slightly cooler than previous nights but, moisture will flood back into the atmosphere making things muggy and humid. Rain will exit the area over the course of the evening and night taking the potential for severe weather with it. Patchy fog may develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, be aware that some of us that have early morning plans may have to travel through patchy fog, you may want to plan a little extra time for that. Daytime highs will be warmer than they were today, residing mostly in the mid-80s. We have a decreased amount of rain to thank for that. Decreased meaning not as much as we saw today, tomorrow still has a slight, 10% chance of a scattered shower. Overall it is going to be another humid, muggy, almost tropical day in the ArkLaMiss.