WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A cloudless day here in the ArkLaMiss, and a bit breezy at times as well.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid and lower 30s. Not many of you will see freezing temperatures but it’s not impossible either. I’d go ahead and bring in the plants and pets for the next few nights. Check on your pipes and make sure they are able to withstand the cold. Clear conditions will continue overnight, chance of rain is obviously at zero.

Tomorrow, clouds will increase over the course of the day, rain chances stay limited. Daytime highs only reaching a cool lower end of the 50s for most of the area. Winds will start to calm to just a light westerly breeze.