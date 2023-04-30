WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today was a beautiful day and way to end the month of April!

Tonight, a few clouds will fill in but the chance for rain is pretty limited for the most part. Overnight lows fall to the lower and mid 50s, how low temperatures fall will be determined by cooler dewpoint temperatures (drier air) and cloud cover. Winds will calm down significantly compared to the 15-20 mph gusts that occurred earlier this afternoon.

Tomorrow, temperatures are a bit cooler than today, but not by much. Daytime highs strive to reach the mid and upper end of the 70s, which is just below average. Winds will average 5-10 mph out of the northwest. The chance for rain will be near zero for the next few days.