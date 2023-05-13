WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon that linger into the evening expected today, don’t forget the umbrella!

Tonight, overnight lows for areas that see rain could fall to the upper end of the 68s, areas that stay dry will be warmer in the lower 70s. Showers and storms will start clearing out of the area as the night goes on but, lingering rain isn’t out of the question.

Tomorrow, grab the water bottle, things will potentially heat up to the lower 90s, especially for those who have a lack of cloud cover and rain. The atmosphere is very unsettled, pop-up showers in the after noon are possible but they will be scattered in nature. Not everyone will see rain but for those who do, enjoy the cooler temperatures.