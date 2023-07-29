WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will struggle to reach the upper to mid 70s, some areas may even stay right at 80 degrees. Cloud cover is expected to thin out as the night progresses. The chance for rain will be near zero until tomorrow and winds wills be light and variable.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be blistering, likely reaching the upper 90s and potentially break 100 degrees. The chance for rain is non-zero, but obsoletely not widespread, mostly isolated in the afternoon hours of the day. A light breeze will be predominantly out of the west.