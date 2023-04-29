WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A bit of a drizzly and windy day here in the Ark-La-Miss.

Tonight, overnight lows will attempt to drop to the low to mid-50s. Showers will continue to clear out of the area as we approach midnight and eventually clouds will follow suit. Breezy conditions are expected, with winds out of the northwest and averaging around 10-15 mph, not including gusts. Secure any loose outdoor items that would be easily blown away.

Tomorrow is a much different story, we will be waking up to mainly clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Rain stays clear for the next few days. It’ll most likely still be a bit windy with winds ranging from 5-15 mph again.