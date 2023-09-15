WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will fall to the 60s, where in the 60s will depend on the moisture in the atmosphere as well as cloud cover. Clouds pass through until morning partnered with smoke thanks to our northerly wind. Clouds in the area don’t necessarily mean rain, any sort of precipitation will be rather limited for the next few days.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be a bit warmer, “flirting” with the 90s in most locations. That term is the best way to describe the fact that most of the day will be spent in the upper 80s but, may briefly reach 90 degrees later in the afternoon. Rain chances continue to be near zero and winds are light out of the north.