WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, the potential for severe weather is rather limited and storms will be isolated but, the chance is absolutely not zero. Overnight lows will be warm, some areas only falling to the mid 70s. Dewpoint temperatures will also be warm meaning the atmosphere is plenty saturated, making for rather humid and muggy conditions. This moisture and heat combined is what makes the fuel for thunderstorms to develop across the region.

Tomorrow, daytime highs reach back into the 90s, as they have done for a while now. There is potential for severe weather, primarily in the evening and later in the night, closer to midnight. The same threats as the previous few days remain: damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain. Make sure you have your alerts for all watches and warnings turned on overnight.