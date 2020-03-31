Keep Calm & Carry Out

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United has been supporting the communities we serve for 118 years. During these trying times, Coca-Cola and KTVE/KARD are asking for your help in supporting local restaurants, their chefs and staff by ordering an amazing meal today and by purchasing gift cards for later use.

For many restaurants, this can be the difference in whether they are able to stay in business during and after this crisis. They need your support now more than ever!

Here are just a few of our community’s restaurants that are offering delivery, take-out, and/or drive-up: