Keep Calm & Carry Out

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United has been supporting the communities we serve for 118 years. During these trying times, Coca-Cola and KTVE/KARD are asking for your help in supporting local restaurants, their chefs and staff by ordering an amazing meal today and by purchasing gift cards for later use.
For many restaurants, this can be the difference in whether they are able to stay in business during and after this crisis. They need your support now more than ever!
Here are just a few of our community’s restaurants that are offering delivery, take-out, and/or drive-up:
Catfish Charlie’s
2329 Louisville Ave. Monroe, Louisiana
Catfish Cabin
1400 Louisville Ave. Monroe, Louisiana
facebook.com/CatfishCabinMonroe
Waterfront Grill
5201 Desaird St. Monroe, Louisiana
Daq’s Wings & Grill
2217 Forsythe Ave. Monroe, Louisiana(318) 998-9464
Podnuh’s Bar-B-Q
810 Splane Dr. West Monroe, Louisiana
1108 Sterlington Rd. Monroe, Louisiana
The Dawg House Sports Grill
1102 N Homer St. Ruston, Louisiana
facebook.com/dawghousesportsgrill/
Taco Bandido
2127 Forsythe Ave. Monroe, Louisiana
La Bamba
207 North Service Rd. E. #207, Ruston, Louisiana
Iron Cactus
1304 US-80 E. Calhoun, Louisiana
Flying Burger & Seafood
1108 Tech Dr. Ruston, Louisiana
flyingburgerandseafood.com/menu