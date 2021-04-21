McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana looking to hire 4,361

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)– Within the next three months, McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana are planning to hire a whopping 4,361 employees.

McDonald’s says they offer flexible schedules, great training, advancement opportunities, college tuition assistance, a chance to earn a high school diploma or learn English as a second language through their McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

“As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily,” said local Monroe-area McDonald’s Owner/Operator Tony Gilley. “We are a people business at our core, and as we start to welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history.”

In light of the ongoing pandemic, McDonald’s officials say they have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety methods for the protection of crew members and customers.

To learn more or apply to a restaurant near you, visit McDonalds.com/careers, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.