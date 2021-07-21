Streets near Olympic venues remain quiet as COVID continues to disrupt Tokyo

TOKYO (WFLA) – Without any foreign or local spectators allowed in Tokyo, it’s not just the Olympic venues that are empty.

The streets of the Olympic host city are noticeably quiet.

“Going out to dinner and hanging out and experiencing the city, everything is going to be much more restricted,” said Japan travel expert Marian Goldberg.

In the days leading up to the games, restaurants and hotels have been empty. The athletes, employees, and journalists that are in Japan are experiencing heavy restrictions for at least 14 days. This means tourist attractions, new and old, will not see even a fraction of the visitors they hoped for.

“It’s like a once in a lifetime experience and it’s going to be different. Not what they really expected,” Goldberg said.

She says tourism will take a major hit during this year’s games.

“There were so many new hotels that opened, especially in Tokyo but other places around Japan as well, and everyone was expecting all of these tourists,” she said. “They were expecting completely booked hotel rooms at top dollar and that’s not going to be the case.”

However, at the end of the day, the show must go on. Although people can’t be here, organizers hope Japan will still have an opportunity to shine on the world stage.