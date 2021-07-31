Photos: Team USA’s MyKayla Skinner set for vault final

Japan 2020

by: NBCOlympics.com

Posted: / Updated:
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 22: Mykayla Skinner of Team United States trains on vault during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: (L-R) Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Mykayla Skinner and Sunisa Lee, pose following the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: MyKayla Skinner competes on the vault during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 25: MyKayla Skinner reacts after landing her dismount off the balance beam during the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 25, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 06: MyKayla Skinner competes on the uneven bars during the Senior Women's competition of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 06, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 22: MyKayla Skinner performs her floor routine during the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at the Indiana Convention Center on May 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
  • (L-R) USA's Kara Eaker, USA's Grace Mc Callum, USA's Jade Carey, USA's Simone Biles, USA's Sunisa Lee and USA's Mykayla Skinner pose after the womens team final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on October 8, 2019. - USA won the Gold medal ahead of Russia (Silver) and Italy (Bronze). (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 11: MyKayla Skinner competes on floor exercise during the Women's Senior competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the Sprint Center on August 11, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, and Mykayla Skinner of Team United States, look on during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 10: (L-R) (Front Row:) Lauren Hernandez, MyKayla Skinner, Simone Biles, Ragan Smith (Back Row) Ashton Locklear, Alexandra Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Gabrielle Douglas pose for a team photo after they were selected for the Olympic Team following Day 2 of the 2016 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Olympic Trials at SAP Center on July 10, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 10: (L-R) (Front Row:) Lauren Hernandez, MyKayla Skinner, Simone Biles, Ragan Smith (Back Row) Ashton Locklear, Alexandra Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Gabrielle Douglas pose for a team photo after they were selected for the Olympic Team following Day 2 of the 2016 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Olympic Trials at SAP Center on July 10, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 08: MyKayla Skinner competes on the uneven bars during Day 1 of the 2016 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Olympic Trials at SAP Center on July 8, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Gymnast MyKayla Skinner poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Gymnast MyKayla Skinner poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TOKYO — The phrase “third time’s the charm” holds new significance for gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

In 2012, she was just old enough to compete at the Olympics but wasn’t selected to be a part of the gold-medal-winning Fierce Five. Four years later, she was named a replacement athlete and traveled to Rio but didn’t perform a competitive routine, as the Final Five were healthy enough to win gold. She retired from elite gymnastics and went on to an illustrious career at the University of Utah, hitting a record 161 consecutive routines without a fall while still performing the difficult skills that she was known for at the elite level. 

But her desire to become an Olympian never faded, and the 24-year-old, who jokingly calls herself a grandma because she is older than most of her teammates and competitors, made one final push for Tokyo.

At the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, Skinner was selected as an individual specialist, meaning she was not a part of the four-member team that won silver but could compete for medals on individual events. The two vaults she performed during the qualification round in Tokyo scored high enough to place her in fourth behind Simone Biles and Jade Carey, but because of a rule that only allows two gymnasts from each country to advance to an event final, Skinner got bumped.

It looked like her Olympic experience was over, and she had a flight booked back home to Arizona. Then Biles withdrew from vault and uneven bars finals, and Skinner became the next  American woman up. She posted on Instagram that she was prepared for the competition and doing it for Biles.

Skinner will join Carey, who recently placed eighth in the individual all-around competition, in the hunt for a vault medal. Both perform the same skills, a 2.5 twisting Yurchenko known as an Amanar and a 1.5 twisting front layout called a Cheng, and scored within three tenths of each other in qualifications. Carey got the edge there and is favored to top the podium, but the Americans will face stiff competition from Rebeca Andrade. The Brazilian gymnast competes the same vaults and gets big air. She qualified to the event final in third and is coming off winning a historic silver medal in the all-around

Other competitors worth keeping an eye on are South Korea’s Yeo Seo-Jeong, whose qualifying score was less than a tenth behind Skinner’s, and Shallon Olsen, who could become the first female Canadian gymnast to win an Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories