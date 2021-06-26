DeAnna Price sets American record in the hammer throw

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. track and field Olympic trials:

DeAnna Price bested her own American record in the hammer throw and secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo.

Price set the record at 263 feet, 6 inches. She became the first American woman with a throw over 80 meters (80.31) and just the seventh overall to throw that far.

She beat her own American record twice during the Olympic track and field trials on a steamy Saturday at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Also securing a spot on the team for Tokyo was runner-up Brook Anderson, with a throw of 255 feet, and third-place finisher Gwendolyn Berry, with a throw of 241-2. It is Berry’s second Olympics.

It is also Price’s second Olympic team. She finished eighth in 2016 in Brazil. Since then, she won the gold at the 2019 world championships in Doha and is considered among the favorites heading in Japan.