China’s Bao, Zhong win Olympic women’s team sprint gold

Tianshi Zhong, left, and Shanju Bao of Team China compete during a qualifying heat for track cycling women’s team sprint at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

IZU, Japan (AP) — The Chinese sprint team of Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi beat the German duo of Lea Sophie Friedrich and Emma Hinze in the finals to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on the first day of track cycling.

Bao and Zhong broke the world record in the heat races.

The margin in the final was just 85 thousandths of a second.

In the race for bronze, Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova representing the Russia Olympic Committee beat Laurine van Riessen and Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands.