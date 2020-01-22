Officials: Inmate dies at Ascension Parish Jail

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say 35-year-old Keith Alsay died in his jail cell on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies performed routine checks and found Alsay unresponsive in his cell around 2 a.m.

Officials say CPR was immediately performed until paramedics arrived on scene, where they were unable to resuscitate him.

An autopsy will be completed at a later date to determine the cause of death, however no foul play is suspected at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Alsay suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Alsay was booked on November 30 for simple burglary and criminal damage to property.

