Louisiana State Police Issue Level II Child Endangerment Alert

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (Press Release) – The Louisiana State Police on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert.

Detectives are requesting assistance in locating 12-year-old Andreana Miller, white female, DOB 08-24-07. Andreana is approximately 4’7” and 135lbs.

Andreana Miller

She was taken at gunpoint from 1516 Jefferson Highway at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish at approximately 5pm on Friday February 14, 2020.

Andreana was last seen leaving the hospital wearing a white Ochsner hospital gown.

Andreana was abducted at gunpoint by her grandmother identified as 66-year-old Evelyn Miller, white female, DOB 10-01-1953.

Evelyn Miller

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants. It is believed Evelyn was carrying a revolver style pistol.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has recovered the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office at 504-227-1400.

No additional information is available at this time.

