Fatal Crash: Troop F investigating a crash, vehicle became airborne striking several trees

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – (1/31/20) Troop F are investigating a crash which occurred just before 10:40 p.m. on U.S. Hwy 80, just west of Downing Pines Road. This crash claimed the life of a Monroe man.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 68-year-old Allen Byrd of Monroe, was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 80.

For reasons still under investigation, Byrd crossed the center line and entered a ditch. After entering the ditch, the vehicle became airborne and collided with several trees.

Byrd, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated five fatal crashes resulting in six deaths.

