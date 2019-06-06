Honey Hole Insider

VISIT US AT OUR STORE

Honey Hole Outdoors was formed to extend our southern lifestyle and love for the outdoors to the rest of the world. Honey Hole Tackle Shop first opened 25 years ago in West Monroe, Louisiana by Bobby Phillips, and quickly became known as the go-to place for the local fishermen. Mr. Phillips had an uncanny ability to catch a “mess” of crappie all year round, which was unheard of at the time. After many years of working his business, Mr. Phillips decided it was time for him to fish more and work less so he sold the Honey Hole to me, David Owen, and my wife Janice. For the last 11 years we have stayed committed to our customers by listening to their needs and now have the biggest selection of fishing tackle around. I too have a love for fishing and regularly go after em. Although our roots are drawn from tradition as a bait and tackle store, we’re constantly evolving and have become a Premium Retailer for brands like Yeti, Costa, Southern Marsh & Deep South Apparel. We decided last year to open Honey Hole Outdoors and now have over 25,000 different products ready to ship same-day. We thrive to offer the best shopping experience for you, so please let me know what you think.

