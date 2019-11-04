Skip to content
‘Little Women’ to Open at Strauss Theatre
POPEYES VS. CHICK-FIL-A: Popeyes chicken sandwich is back and locals talk about which is better
SENSORY SENSITIVE SUNDAY: A day for kids on the spectrum to have fun at Chuck E. Cheese
Pharmacist sentenced to 10 years in health care fraud case
Man Charged In Murder Of Teen Who Died Protecting Sister
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 4th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, November 4th
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, November 3rd 2019
Weekend Forecast: Saturday, November 2nd
FALL BACK: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
Morning Forecast – Friday, November 1st
Skelton shines with 4 TDs in Jaguars homecoming win
FFN XTRA – 11/1/2019
Football Friday Night – 11/1/2019
LSU commit Jaquelin Roy receives Under Armour All-American jersey
Northeast Louisiana native shares connection to Nationals World Series victory
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh wins 200th game, Lincoln Prep is victorious in Thursday high school football action
SENSORY SENSITIVE SUNDAY: A day for kids on the spectrum to have fun at Chuck E. Cheese
Grambling State University celebrates homecoming parade with special guest Governor John Bel Edwards
Locals protest ICE at the Richwood Correctional Center where detainees are being held
Home for the Holidays
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Tips for staying healthy through the holidays
Best homemade pie crust recipe
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays
The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy
Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
Student builds epic holiday display on parents’ house, for charity
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
How to set a budget for holiday spending
Smart holiday shopping with credit cards
4 tips for safe holiday cooking
Halloween photo of kids dressed as Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London goes viral
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 4th
Pharmacist sentenced to 10 years in health care fraud case
Survey: Louisiana youth interest in vaping is on the rise
Louisiana holding free flu shot events around the state
FDA approves new ‘breakthrough’ drug for cystic fibrosis
Halloween photo of kids dressed as Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London goes viral
Community Calendar