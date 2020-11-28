USPS recommends shipping your holiday gifts before these dates

United States Postal Service mail carrier Frank Colon, 59, delivers a package amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. – Everyday the United States Postal Service (USPS) employees work and deliver essential mail to customers. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS, Tx. (KLFY) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is expected to be extra busy this year with gifts being shipped due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings around the nation. While USPS officials always recommend shipping your gifts as early as possible, this year could it could prove necessary for your gifts to arrive on time.

“This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and the Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases which are difficult to predict,” stated USPS officials in a press release. “We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.”

Louisiana customers are urged to keep the following dates in mind when shipping gifts this year:

USPS officials also say Sunday delivery is being added (or has already been added) in cities with high package volumes. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

“The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts,” stated the release. “Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.”

More tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season: