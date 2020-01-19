Today is National Popcorn Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — (1/19/20) It’s National Popcorn Day! Popcorn lovers can score some good deals on Sunday, Jan. 19 thanks to the popular holiday.

AMC is giving away FREE gourmet popcorn tins, filled with AMC Signature Cheddar & Caramel gourmet popcorn. Enter to win on their Facebook page.

Popcornopolis is giving away a year’s worth of their gourmet popcorn. Details may be found on their Facebook page. Contest ends on Jan. 24.

Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge is offering a free upgrade from a large to huge popcorn on Jan. 19 and 20.

Movie Tavern is offering a free fill to anyone with a 2020 Ultimate Popcorn Tub.

Cinemark movie theaters will offer a special mystery flavor popcorn available at concession stands on Jan 18-19.

Moviegoers are invited to Regal Cinemas today to enjoy any size popcorn at half-price. The deal is available to all members who sign up for the Regal Crown Club membership, which is free to join online. The closest Regal theater to Baton Rouge is located in St. Tammany Parish.

People may also celebrate National Popcorn Day at home by making their own bag and watching a FREE movie from Redbox, just by providing an email address.

