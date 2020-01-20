Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

MONROE, La. — Today marks the 37th anniversary of the first federal holiday honoring an African-American.

President Ronald Reagen signed a bill in 1983 declaring the third Monday of every January as Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

The day also coincides with King’s birthday on January 15.

Today is intended as a day of service, a time to empower individuals and strengthen communities. A sentiment heard in King’s famous “I have a dream” speech.

Dr. King was assassinated in April 1968 on a motel balcony in Memphis.