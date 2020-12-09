Tis the season to recycle: Holiday Recycling tips from LDEQ

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is giving tips to give your gift giving a little environmental flair this year because every season is the season to recycle. According to LDEQ, much like the rest of our country, Louisiana produces more waste in December than any other month out of the year. Here are some tips to be a little bit more environmentally conscious during the holidays this year.

For starters, when prepping your presents, think green! Instead of using bland old wrapping paper that’s just going to be thrown away, add a little seasonal flair by wrapping your gifts with colorfully printed scarves, bandanas, dishtowels, or cloth shopping bags.

The LDEQ also wants to remind you to try and make room for new toys and clothing! Instead of just tossing them out, try donating them! Be mindful of COVID-19 restrictions and check with local charities for instructions on how you can safely donate. According to the LDEQ, discarded electronics (laptops, old CPUs, copiers, fax machines, printers and flat-screen monitors) may be donated to a local nonprofit agency or the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the CARC website for hours of donation at www.cacrc.com.

You should also consider reducing your environmental impact when decorating your home. An artificial tree doesn’t have to be discarded, and a live tree can be replanted. If you purchase a cut tree, remember that it cannot be flocked or have tinsel or decorations on it if it is to be recycled. Cut trees are usually collected in early January and are ground up into compost or mulch or used in other ways.

You can also save money and energy with LED Christmas lights which last longer and can be recycled. You can click here for recycling instructions! You should be mindful when disposing of cardboard as it can be recycled as well as reusing your foam packing peanuts and bubble wrap. If you’re gifting toys, cameras, or gadgets that use batteries, spend a little extra to get recycleable batteries instead. When those batteries no longer hold a charge, call the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation at 800-8-BATTERY ( 800-228-8379), or go to their website for information on the nearest battery recycling drop off location.

Have a safe holiday season and remember to never burn wrapping paper or Christmas trees in the fireplace. For more recycling ideas, click here or go to Republic’s holiday recycling tips.