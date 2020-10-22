Step aside Pennywise, this horror villain is Louisiana’s favorite

A man disguised as Pennywise (IT) is seen taking part during the march of annual Zombie Walk at Monumento of Revolucion on October 19, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico (Photo by Eyepix/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Love a good horror flick? Apparently, you’re not alone. Popular villains through the years haunt our nightmares, and now they’re also haunting our web searches – just in time for Halloween.

The website FrontierBundles.com has compiled a list of each state’s most-popular horror villain. Seven states are keeping their eye on Chucky, including Louisiana.

The most popular villain is Frankenstein’s Monster, followed by Ghostface.

Some other interesting tidbits from the study include: