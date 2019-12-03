Southern Living Christmas Cookbook helps support Monroe Ronald McDonald House

MONROE, La. (12/02/2019)– The Southern Living Christmas Cookbook is filled with delicious recipes, Christmas decorating ideas, and even a check list for the holidays, but the best part is all the proceeds go back to help families in need.

The proceeds go back to the Ronald McDonald House to help provide resources for families who’s children are being treated at St. Francis Medical Center.

“It’s wonderful to be able to have this home for the families, they can stay here and be in walking distance of the the baby at all different visiting hours,” Georgia , Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House, said. “This is a win win for the house and it takes a lot of money to keep a big building open, so this is very important to us.”

Monroe’s Ronald McDonald House is one of only two in the entire state of Louisiana, the other is located in New Orleans. Board members say the community is fortunate to have been one of the two cities chosen over three decades ago.

“If we had to start over today, I don’t think we’d be allowed to have one, because they want to open houses in cities, metropolitan cities, that have a children’s oncology center,” Street said. “We don’t have that here. So, we really are blessed to have this house.”

The families are provided laundry facilities, food, and all that goes into making a home away from home to help parents focus on their child.

“We hear so many times from the families ‘I don’t know what I would have done without the Ronald McDonald House,’ because they don’t live in Monroe and driving back and forth is very tiring,” Street said. “In addition to the stress and the new born baby that’s critically ill and so this is a really important place for them.”

The 2019 Southern Living Christmas Cookbook is only $12 plus tax. It can be found in Dillard’s department stores or online at Dillards.com.