Pet Presents: High Tech Gifts For Your Furry Friends

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – (12/18/19) Pet parents will spend a record amount on Christmas presents for their furry friends this year.

That number is inching higher thanks in part to more luxury and high-tech pet products.

Eighty percent will be getting gifts, according to pet care site Rover.com.

One popular high-end accessory is the Furbo, a two-way interactive camera that dispenses treats and can be controlled remotely by app.

Wickedbone is another smart toy controlled through an app, with auto-play and manual controls.

On the safety side, the Whistle 3 can keep tabs on troublemakers with GPS and activity tracking, which costs an extra $10 per month.

DNA tests, designer duds and even TV channels for pets round out wish-lists that may be more for the owner than the pet.

Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories