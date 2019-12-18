Pet Presents: High Tech Gifts For Your Furry Friends

(NBC News) – (12/18/19) Pet parents will spend a record amount on Christmas presents for their furry friends this year.
That number is inching higher thanks in part to more luxury and high-tech pet products.
Eighty percent will be getting gifts, according to pet care site Rover.com.
One popular high-end accessory is the Furbo, a two-way interactive camera that dispenses treats and can be controlled remotely by app.
Wickedbone is another smart toy controlled through an app, with auto-play and manual controls.
On the safety side, the Whistle 3 can keep tabs on troublemakers with GPS and activity tracking, which costs an extra $10 per month.
DNA tests, designer duds and even TV channels for pets round out wish-lists that may be more for the owner than the pet.
