Mailing holiday cheer: USPS shipping deadlines for 2019

(KTAL) – (11/22/19) Many people are tackling their holiday shopping lists, but do you have a plan when it comes to shipping those presents?

The United States Postal Service is working to make sure that the holiday cheer you’re sending is arriving on time. Here are the deadlines for the 2019 holiday shipping season, according to its website.

USPS Retail Ground: December 14

First-Class Mail: December 20

Priority Mail: December 21

Priority Mail Express: December 23

This is for packages that will be shipped within the contiguous U.S. Shipping dates vary slightly for Alaska and Hawaii. To see those deadlines, plus deadlines for other countries and military mail, click here.

