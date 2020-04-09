Louisiana’s Favorite Easter Candy This Year? Chocolate Foil Eggs

It looks like even though there won’t be a lot of Easter gatherings this Sunday, people are still interested in Easter candy.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-u3LSg7QwvgapGkFecilhaPMr4Fd3lXA/view?usp=sharing

(Press Release) – The map below is based on google trends data in the last 30 days, showing the Easter candy each state is most interested in.

As you can see, Easter candy preference is all over the place, although there does seem to be some small regional pockets of like-minded taste, for interest, the cluster of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia, all preferring Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.

Eight different candies dominated the map, while some popular treats such as Lindt Chocolate Carrots, did not win any states.

Peeps are always an interesting topic around this time of year as it seems people fall into two categories… they love them, or they absolutely hate them, much like candy corn during Halloween.

The breakdown was as follows:

Easter M&M’s – 9 states

Chocolate Foil Eggs – 8 states

Chocolate Bunnies – 8 states

Peeps – 7 states

Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs – 7 states

Cadbury Eggs – 5 states

Jelly Beans – 4 states

Robin Eggs – 2 states

The map was put together by cooking and bbq site seriouslysmoked.com.

