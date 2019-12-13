IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The 2019 El Dorado Christmas Parade

UPDATE: Here is a full list of all of the participants in this year’s Christmas Parade.

1)Mayor of El Dorado- Veronica Smith-Creer

2)Barton Junior High School Marching Band

3)Charity Riders of South Arkansas — Chapter of the Christian MotorcycleAssociation

4)Junction City American Legion Auxillary Unit 297

5)Young Artist Studio Company

6)El Dorado High School Cafeteria Queens

7)H&R Block

8)Dazzling Divas Dance Team

9)Cole’s Jewelers

10)”Hope in Adventure” by Hope Landing

11)Union County Democratic Party

12)”The Land of Sweets” by Girl Scout Troops 2114 & 2115

13)Junction City High School Mighty Dragon Band

14)NoalMark Broadcasting

16)Boys and Girls Club of EL Dorado

17)La Hispana Taxes

18)Arkansas Forestry Commission with Smokey Bear

19)The El Dorado Wildcat Marching Band

20)PetSense

21)Ms Arkansas Senior America — Sharon Tahaney

22)”Your Gift is Here” Romans 6:23 — One Community Church

23)Old Union Fire Department

24)Smackover Battlin’ Buckaroo Band

25)Miss Teen MusicFest — Gretchen Goodwin

26)Main Street El Dorado

27)Arkansas Razorback Airstream Club

28)Burrell for Senate 27

29)Parkers Chapel High School Band

30)Great Commission Church of God In Christ

31)Tyree’s Detail

32)Yocum Elementary School

33)Rodrick Jenkins

34)SS22 Jerry Martin

35)Jackoby Hankton

36A)Wal Mart

37)Union County UAPB Alumni

38)New Olive Branch Baptist Church

39)Taylor Carter

40)PK’s Book Keeping

41)Antigua’s Grill

42)Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

43)Delek US

44)JF Agency Insurance

45)Timberlane Health and Rehab

46)Lisbon Church

47)Elite Nutrition

48)Scarlet Cates —Miss Cover Miss Royalty and Josie Claire Mann Petite Miss Buck Fever 2019

49)First Arkansas Bail Bonds

50)”The Goat” Todd Tucker 99 Dodge Ram with “Emma”

51)Parkers Chapel 5th/6th grade “ Football

52)Garry Smith State Senate

53)Parkers Chapel 3rd/4th grade Peewee Football

54)Trent Garner State Senate

55)”The Futuristic Nutcracker Experience” by Executive Dance and Fitness

56)Hugh Goodwin Elementary School

57)OTM Wrecker Service

58)Maghouse Productions

59)Simms Mortuary

60)Debutante and Gentlemen’s Association

62)Delvin Aaron Scooters

63)Mallard Motors

64)Northwest Elementary School

65)Powerhouse of Deliverance

66)Salvation Army

67)”The Nutcracker in the Fairfield” by Fairfield Inn & Suites

68)Tinsley Barbaree 2019 Jr Miss Musicfest & Abigale Foster 2019 Deb Miss MusicFest

69) “ The Briswold Family” by the Downtown Business Association

70) SANTA CLAUS

71) “The World Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales” sponsored by HEPCO Inc.

72) Elizabeth Damers and “Levi”

73)The Moores

74)Dexter Fifer

75)Holly Grove Riders

76)Laquita Tibbs

78)Maverick Cowboy Church

79)Calvary Trail Cowboy Church Trailriders

80)Calvary Trail Cowboy Church Carriage

EL DORADO, Ar. — Tonight at 7:30 PM, the 2019 El Dorado Christmas Parade will start rolling.

Our KTVE Evening Anchor Bode Brooks will be joined by former KTVE Anchor Mike Dumas to fill you in on all of this year’s participants as they ride by.

We will live stream the whole parade within this article and we will also be streaming live on Facebook.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.