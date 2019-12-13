IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The 2019 El Dorado Christmas Parade

UPDATE: Here is a full list of all of the participants in this year’s Christmas Parade.
- 1)Mayor of El Dorado- Veronica Smith-Creer
- 2)Barton Junior High School Marching Band
- 3)Charity Riders of South Arkansas — Chapter of the Christian MotorcycleAssociation
- 4)Junction City American Legion Auxillary Unit 297
- 5)Young Artist Studio Company
- 6)El Dorado High School Cafeteria Queens
- 7)H&R Block
- 8)Dazzling Divas Dance Team
- 9)Cole’s Jewelers
- 10)”Hope in Adventure” by Hope Landing
- 11)Union County Democratic Party
- 12)”The Land of Sweets” by Girl Scout Troops 2114 & 2115
- 13)Junction City High School Mighty Dragon Band
- 14)NoalMark Broadcasting
- 16)Boys and Girls Club of EL Dorado
- 17)La Hispana Taxes
- 18)Arkansas Forestry Commission with Smokey Bear
- 19)The El Dorado Wildcat Marching Band
- 20)PetSense
- 21)Ms Arkansas Senior America — Sharon Tahaney
- 22)”Your Gift is Here” Romans 6:23 — One Community Church
- 23)Old Union Fire Department
- 24)Smackover Battlin’ Buckaroo Band
- 25)Miss Teen MusicFest — Gretchen Goodwin
- 26)Main Street El Dorado
- 27)Arkansas Razorback Airstream Club
- 28)Burrell for Senate 27
- 29)Parkers Chapel High School Band
- 30)Great Commission Church of God In Christ
- 31)Tyree’s Detail
- 32)Yocum Elementary School
- 33)Rodrick Jenkins
- 34)SS22 Jerry Martin
- 35)Jackoby Hankton
- 36A)Wal Mart
- 37)Union County UAPB Alumni
- 38)New Olive Branch Baptist Church
- 39)Taylor Carter
- 40)PK’s Book Keeping
- 41)Antigua’s Grill
- 42)Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
- 43)Delek US
- 44)JF Agency Insurance
- 45)Timberlane Health and Rehab
- 46)Lisbon Church
- 47)Elite Nutrition
- 48)Scarlet Cates —Miss Cover Miss Royalty and Josie Claire Mann Petite Miss Buck Fever 2019
- 49)First Arkansas Bail Bonds
- 50)”The Goat” Todd Tucker 99 Dodge Ram with “Emma”
- 51)Parkers Chapel 5th/6th grade “ Football
- 52)Garry Smith State Senate
- 53)Parkers Chapel 3rd/4th grade Peewee Football
- 54)Trent Garner State Senate
- 55)”The Futuristic Nutcracker Experience” by Executive Dance and Fitness
- 56)Hugh Goodwin Elementary School
- 57)OTM Wrecker Service
- 58)Maghouse Productions
- 59)Simms Mortuary
- 60)Debutante and Gentlemen’s Association
- 62)Delvin Aaron Scooters
- 63)Mallard Motors
- 64)Northwest Elementary School
- 65)Powerhouse of Deliverance
- 66)Salvation Army
- 67)”The Nutcracker in the Fairfield” by Fairfield Inn & Suites
- 68)Tinsley Barbaree 2019 Jr Miss Musicfest & Abigale Foster 2019 Deb Miss MusicFest
- 69) “ The Briswold Family” by the Downtown Business Association
- 70) SANTA CLAUS
- 71) “The World Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales” sponsored by HEPCO Inc.
- 72) Elizabeth Damers and “Levi”
- 73)The Moores
- 74)Dexter Fifer
- 75)Holly Grove Riders
- 76)Laquita Tibbs
- 78)Maverick Cowboy Church
- 79)Calvary Trail Cowboy Church Trailriders
- 80)Calvary Trail Cowboy Church Carriage
EL DORADO, Ar. — Tonight at 7:30 PM, the 2019 El Dorado Christmas Parade will start rolling.
Our KTVE Evening Anchor Bode Brooks will be joined by former KTVE Anchor Mike Dumas to fill you in on all of this year’s participants as they ride by.
We will live stream the whole parade within this article and we will also be streaming live on Facebook.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Newsfeed Now for Dec. 18, Amazon Christmas shipping, Trump’s impeachment, a classical remix and a young boy teaching how to be kind
- The Latest: Pelosi says `no choice” but to impeach Trump
- BOIL ADVISORY: Enterprise Waterworks issues partial boil advisory
- Monroe woman arrested after beating victim with tire iron
- Hip-hop star, DABABY, will come to CenturyLink Center in February