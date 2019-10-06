List of stores already planning to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families

Shoppers walk into a Best Buy store on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Skokie, Ill. Black Friday, historically the starting line of the retail industry’s crucial holiday buying season, isn’t quite the one-day spree it used to be. Some retailers have pushed their biggest Black Friday door-buster deals into Thanksgiving Day and spread other promotions to even earlier in the season. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(WFLA) – (10/6/19) Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will have big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

So far, the website has confirmed more than a dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—would close for Thanksgiving.

Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.