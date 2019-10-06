List of stores already planning to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families

(WFLA) – (10/6/19) Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will have big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.
According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.
So far, the website has confirmed more than a dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:
- Ace Hardware
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Sam’s Club
- Stein Mart
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—would close for Thanksgiving.
Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.