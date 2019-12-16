Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces winners of Christmas parade float contest

WEST MONROE, La. (12/16/2019)– Awards for the float competition in the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita Christmas parade were presented this morning.


The theme was “Enchanted Christmas” and organizations judged in 5 different areas including the use of the theme, design and creativity, and costumes. This year’s first place float was George Welch elementary 4-H, followed by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in second, and third place went to Faith Chapel.

“They had a great display of Christmas Vacation because of the top and the christmas tree and the squirrel. Itwas a really good entry,” Catherine Chance, Parade Chair, said.

The theme for next year’s Christmas parade will be “Christmas in Paradise”.

