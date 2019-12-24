It’s National Eggnog Day

(CNN) – (12/24/19) December 24th isn’t just the day before Christmas.

It’s also national eggnog day!

The origin of this day is not known — but eggnog is a traditional holiday beverage also known as milk punch.

Many people either love it or hate it.

If you aren’t familiar with eggnog, it’s a sweet drink made with milk, cream, sugar, spices, whipped eggs, and sometimes liquor.

If you don’t care for the drink itself, try eggnog cookies, pudding or eggnog flavored ice cream.

