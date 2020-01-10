Get into the Mardi Gras Spirit

MONROE, La. – (1/10/20) Get in the Mardi Gras spirit on February 8th from 10 AM – 7 PM at the Origin Bank RiverMarket!

Here is the current map of the Mardi Gras Parade

Their will be multiple events at the River Market including:

A Kid’s Parade at 10:30 AM

Little Miss Mardi Gras Pageant at 1 PM

A Costume Contest for kids, adults, and pets at 3 PM

Jumpers, Food Trucks, and More…

For more information, head over to their website at downtownrivermarket.com or call (318) 807-1735.

