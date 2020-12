BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is giving tips to give your gift giving a little environmental flair this year because every season is the season to recycle. According to LDEQ, much like the rest of our country, Louisiana produces more waste in December than any other month out of the year. Here are some tips to be a little bit more environmentally conscious during the holidays this year.

For starters, when prepping your presents, think green! Instead of using bland old wrapping paper that's just going to be thrown away, add a little seasonal flair by wrapping your gifts with colorfully printed scarves, bandanas, dishtowels, or cloth shopping bags.