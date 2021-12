CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Monday December 13, according to a Facebook post from the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office, two 17-year-olds escaped from Swanson Center for Youth in Caldwell Parish and are now on the run.

Per the post, the escapees may be on foot in the area of Hwy 850 and Hwy 4 West in Columbia.