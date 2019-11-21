HAPPENING TONIGHT: El Dorado lights up for Christmas

UPDATE – (11/21/2019) — El Dorado is going to light up for the holiday season tonight. At 6:15 p.m. tonight, the city will flip on the lights for Christmas, including the return of the KTVE Christmas Tree at our old studios.

NBC 10 Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd will be live in downtown El Dorado for the city’s lighting. Plus, there are many more things you can do this evening. A full list is available through MainStreetElDorado.org

EL DORADO, Ark. (11/20/19) — It may not feel a lot like Christmas but it’s at least beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Work is being done all around the downtown square to put the town in the Christmas spirit.

The Union Courthouse is decked out in Christmas decorations that span across the building.

The one thing most people are excited about is the comeback of the El Dorado Christmas Tree.

“Christmas hasn’t felt like Christmas without it.” Sherry Cross said.

The tree has been a staple in the town for about 50 years. For the last five, the tree hasn’t been displayed because of deteriorating equipment.

Sherry Cross, KTVE/KARD Account Executive started the conversation in bringing it back but it was the community that helped see it through.

“We have a wonderful community here in El Dorado,” Cross said.

The town helped raise $30,000 for the costs of the lights and they also helped put the tree together.

The first day was a little rocky with only two people showing up to help but once word spread, the community showed up in great numbers.

“It was tedious work and it was back breaking work,” Cross said. “I had one gentlemen who would get off work and by noon he was calling me and coming to get the key to do prep work.”

The tree consists of 32 strands and 6,500 light bulbs. It now hangs tall and is ready for its debut on Nov. 21. It’s something the community can gaze at and be proud of.

We tested the light last night and everything works,” Cross said. “I’m excited for everyone else to see. I’m hoping everyone will be so excited about it that it will never go away again.”

The lighting ceremony and other events will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the downtown square.