Cirque du Soleil releases make-up tutorials just ahead of Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — (10/30/19) If you are hoping to step up your creativity this Halloween, perhaps the Cirque du Soleil inspired looks of the cricket, the spider or the lady bug from OVO will help you win the office Halloween costume contest.
Cirque du Soleil has released three make-up tutorials inspired by one of their most recent shows “OVO,” just ahead of their March 2020 performances in Lafayette, LA.
“OVO is teeming with life. Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion. The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives.”~ CIRQUE DE SOLEIL OVO WEBSITE
