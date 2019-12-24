Check where your name falls on the “Naughty or Nice List 2018-2019”

(WIVB) – (12/24/19) Are you on the naughty or nice list this year?
The North Pole Government’s Department of Christmas Affairs has published the “Naughty and Nice List 2018-2019”.
You can see where you fall by scrolling for your name (or search by hitting Ctrl + F).
If your name is on the naughty list but you think there’s been a mistake, you can request a review until 5 p.m. tonight.
And if you run out of time tonight, don’t worry- the “North Pole Government” is a thoroughly fictional organization and is just intended for holiday fun!
