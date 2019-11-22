Candy Cane Lane Christmas light park in Calhoun opens Friday

CALHOUN, La. (The News Star) – (11/22/19) Our partners at The News Star report that the Candy Cane Lane drive-thru Christmas light park in Calhoun is flipping on the lights on tonight.

The park will welcome guests starting on Nov. 22 and stay open through New Year’s Eve. Hours of operation are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy: Monroe-West Monroe Chamber of Commerce

Amy Hanson said some new elements have been incorporated into the Christmas light drive-thru to provide surprises for repeat customers, and old favorites will be displayed.

Candy Cane Lane features over one million Christmas lights suspended from trees, strung on displays of popular cartoon and Christmas figures and formed into two light tunnels stretching over 100 feet each.

Read more about Candy Cane Lane in Calhoun here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.